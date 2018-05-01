Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in lineup Tuesday
Martin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Martin knocked his first homer since April 6 in Monday's series opener, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday after starting six of the previous eight games behind the dish. In his stead, Luke Maile will start at catcher and hit eighth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Saturday's starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Rests Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: On bench against Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...