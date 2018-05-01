Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in lineup Tuesday

Martin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Martin knocked his first homer since April 6 in Monday's series opener, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday after starting six of the previous eight games behind the dish. In his stead, Luke Maile will start at catcher and hit eighth.

