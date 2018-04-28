Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Saturday's starting nine

Martin is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rangers.

He has started seven of the last 11 games, and while he is just 3-for-24 over that stretch, he has seven walks and just five strikeouts, so he has been fine from a real life perspective. Martin has just two home runs on the season and has not homered since April 6. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.

