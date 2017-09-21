Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Thursday's lineup
Martin is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin receives a standard day off following a pair of starts behind the plate, while Luke Maile gets the nod in his place. Over the course of the 2017 season, Martin is hitting .222/.349/.382 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Activated from DL, not starting•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...