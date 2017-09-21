Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Thursday's lineup

Martin is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin receives a standard day off following a pair of starts behind the plate, while Luke Maile gets the nod in his place. Over the course of the 2017 season, Martin is hitting .222/.349/.382 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast