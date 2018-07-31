Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Martin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will receive a breather after going 1-for-3 with a double and one walk during Monday's loss. In his place, Luke Maile will catch and bat eighth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: On bench for series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Rides pine for series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Situated on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off against Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...