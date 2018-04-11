Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Martin is out of the lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will head to the bench following a pair of starts behind the plate, going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts during the first two games of this series. Luke Maile will catch and bat eighth for Wednesday's contest.

