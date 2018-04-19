Blue Jays' Russell Martin: On bench against Yankees

Martin is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and one run scored during Wednesday's win over Kansas City. In his place, Luke Maile will catch and bat eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories