Blue Jays' Russell Martin: On bench against Yankees
Martin is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and one run scored during Wednesday's win over Kansas City. In his place, Luke Maile will catch and bat eighth.
