Blue Jays' Russell Martin: On bench for series finale
Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Martin will get a routine maintenance day for the series finale before Toronto heads to Oakland for a three-game showdown. Luke Maile will handle the catching duties Sunday, working in a battery with Ryan Borucki.
