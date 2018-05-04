Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Friday's lineup

Martin is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will receive a standard day off after catching the previous two days, including Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, during which he went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. In his place, Luke Maile will catch and bat eighth. Expect Martin back in the lineup Saturday.

