Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader

Martin is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will head to the bench for a breather after catching all nine innings and going 0-for-3 with a pair of walks in Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill. Luke Maile will takeover behind the dish and hit eighth for Game 2.

