Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Monday

Martin is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Martin will head to the bench despite going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees. Luke Maile will take over behind the dish, batting ninth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast