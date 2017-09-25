Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Monday
Martin is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Martin will head to the bench despite going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees. Luke Maile will take over behind the dish, batting ninth.
