Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Monday
Martin is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin is situated on the bench after going 0-for-4 during Sunday's game versus the Orioles. In his place, Luke Maile will handle the catching duties and bat ninth.
