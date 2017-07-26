Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Wednesday

Martin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's.

Martin will get a regular day off following two straight starts behind the plate. The 34-year-old has been struggling at the dish since the All-Star break, going just 4-for-29 with 11 strikeouts. Miguel Montero draws the start at catcher for Wednesday's affair.

