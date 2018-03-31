Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Saturday lineup
Martin is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will get the day off after starting the first two games of the season behind the plate. In his place, Luke Maile will catch Marco Estrada and bat eighth in the order.
