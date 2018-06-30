Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Saturday's lineup
Martin is out of Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
In 48 June at-bats, Martin has a .188/.400/.250 slash line with one home run. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and hitting seventh.
