Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Saturday's lineup
Martin is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rangers.
He has started seven of the last 11 games, and while he is just 3-for-24 over that stretch, he has seven walks and just five strikeouts, so he has been fine from a real life perspective. Martin has just two home runs on the season and has not homered since April 6. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.
