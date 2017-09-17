Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Sunday lineup

Martin is not in the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Since coming back from an oblique injury, Martin has gone 2-for-7 over two games. He'll get the day to rest while Raffy Lopez fills in behind the dish. The Blue Jays have Monday off, so look for Martin to return Tuesday against the Royals.

