Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Martin is not in the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday.
Martin will head to the bench following three straight starts as Luke Maile gets the nod behind the dish for Wednesday's contest. Look for Martin to rejoin the lineup for the series opener versus Oakland on Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits two-run home run•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Riding pine Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Saturday's starting nine•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...