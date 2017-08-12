Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out with oblique strain

Martin left Friday's game with a left oblique strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

So much for any hope that Martin just sustained a minor tweak getting out of the box in the first inning. Oblique strains typically take multiple weeks to heal, and it would be a surprise if this injury doesn't result in a swift trip to the disabled list. Expect an announcement before Saturday afternoon's contest against Pittsburgh, as the Jays will need a second catcher quickly.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast