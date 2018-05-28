Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Picks up start in left field
Martin will start in left field and bat sixth Monday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Martin has long been regarded as one of the league's more athletic catchers, which has made the Blue Jays willing to experiment with him at other position. The 35-year-old has already picked up starts at shortstop and third base this season and will now add a new position to his ledger. It's not expected that Martin will settle into regular duty at any spot other than catcher, but the versatility he has displayed should nonetheless help him extend his career as he heads into free agency next winter. Martin's days as a full-time player may come to an end after this season, however, as he has struggled to a .165/.294/.322 batting line across 143 plate appearances in 2018.
