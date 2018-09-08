Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Playing time dwindling
Manager John Gibbons said Martin will not play "all that much down the stretch" as the club integrates younger players into the lineup during the final month of the 2018 season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This shouldn't come as a major surprise considering Martin has only played in two games dating back to Aug. 31. Danny Jansen will continue to receive a majority of the starts behind the plate while Reese McGuire will likely see an expanded role. In addition, the plethora of young infielders will take precedent instead of Martin getting the occasional start at third base. Looking ahead, Martin remains under contract for the 2019 campaign, but is staring at a backup role behind Jansen barring any changes.
