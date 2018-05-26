Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Positioned at shortstop Saturday

Martin will make his first career start at shortstop Saturday against the Phillies.

This is a strange move to make with a 35-year-old backstop, but Martin has played some at third base in recent seasons and the Blue Jays have gotten next to nothing from Gio Urshela at the shortstop position. Martin hasn't done much lately himself, batting just .157/.271/.314 for the month of May.

More News
Our Latest Stories