Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Receives day off Wednesday
Martin is out of the lineup Wednesday against Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin started the past two games behind the plate, including Tuesday's 15-inning affair, so naturally he will get the day off for Wednesday's contest. In his place, Miguel Montero sets up behind the plate while batting eighth.
