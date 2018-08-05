Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Resting up Sunday
Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Martin is just receiving a routine maintenance day, so Luke Maile will check in behind the plate in the veteran's stead. With three home runs and nine hits total over his last seven games, Martin has been wielding a hot bat of late.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Swats ninth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: On bench for series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Rides pine for series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...