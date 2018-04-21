Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Rests Saturday
Martin is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Luke Maile will handle to catching duties and bat sixth in the order in Martin's place. During Friday's victory, Martin went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
