Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns from paternity list

Martin (paternity) returned to the active roster Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Martin returns to the Blue Jays after spending the three-day maximum on the disabled list. The veteran catcher and utility-man is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, and is likely to continue receiving sporadic playing time as the team provides at-bats to their younger players.

