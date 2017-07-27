Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns to action Thursday

Martin is batting second and catching Thursday against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The backstop enjoyed a day off Wednesday but resurfaces in the lineup for the series finale. Martin continues to drag down his fantasy owners at the plate, starting the second half with a 4-for-29 slide that includes 11 whiffs. He continues to hold value in most two-catcher leagues merely for his playing time, but he's not offering much to go along with it.