Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns to action Thursday

Martin is batting second and catching Thursday against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The backstop enjoyed a day off Wednesday but resurfaces in the lineup for the series finale. Martin continues to drag down his fantasy owners at the plate, starting the second half with a 4-for-29 slide that includes 11 whiffs. He continues to hold value in most two-catcher leagues merely for his playing time, but he's not offering much to go along with it.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast