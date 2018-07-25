Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Rides pine for series finale
Martin is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against Minnesota, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Martin has received two off days over the last five games to start the second half of the season. Luke Maile is slated to handle the catching duties and bat eighth in his absence.
