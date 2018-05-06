Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Riding pine Sunday
Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will take a seat for the third time in four games while manager John Gibbons rewards the hot-hitting Luke Maile with another turn behind the dish. Though he currently owns a nearly 200-point edge in OPS over Martin, Maile's hitting profile contains plenty of warts, namely a 29.6 percent strikeout rate and .484 BABIP. Once Maile's performance likely begins veering closer to his uninspiring career numbers, Martin should settle back in as the clear No. 1 backstop.
