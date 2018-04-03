Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Sits out Tuesday

Martin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 35-year-old belted his first homer of the season Monday, but he only has two hits to start the campaign. Martin will ride the pine for the second time this year, allowing Luke Maile to grab a start behind the dish.

