Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Sits out Tuesday
Martin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 35-year-old belted his first homer of the season Monday, but he only has two hits to start the campaign. Martin will ride the pine for the second time this year, allowing Luke Maile to grab a start behind the dish.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Saturday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Adds muscle in offseason•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Grabs seat on bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...