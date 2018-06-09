Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Situated on bench Saturday
Martin will get the day off Saturday against the Orioles.
After getting Thursday to rest, Martin went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Game 2 of Toronto's weekend series with Baltimore. Luke Maile is slated to take over the catching duties and bat seventh in his stead.
