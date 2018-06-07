Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Situated on bench Thursday

Martin is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Martin will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after going 0-for-4 and catching all 13 innings during Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Yankees. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth in his stead.

