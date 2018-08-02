Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Swats ninth homer
Martin went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the A's.
The veteran catcher is showing signs of life at the plate, hitting .292 (7-for-24) with three homers in eight games since the All-Star break. Martin still only has nine home runs and a feeble .190/.335/.333 slash line on the season, but he could yet have a solid finish to what's otherwise been a disappointing campaign.
