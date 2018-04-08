Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Sunday
Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
It looks to be a routine off day for the veteran after he started the Blue Jays' last three games behind the plate. Luke Maile will step in to catch for Toronto starter Jaime Garcia in the series finale.
