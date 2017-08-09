Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Wednesday

Martin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will give Martin a breather after the 34-year-old picked up starts at either catcher or third base in seven of the last eight games. The lightly used Raffy Lopez will receive the nod behind the plate while Martin rests.

