Borucki (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday ahead of his scheduled start against the Indians.

As expected, Borucki is set to make his 2019 big-league debut after missing the past four months with an elbow injury. The southpaw looked solid across four minor-league rehab starts, compiling a 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB across 18 innings. Trent Thornton (elbow) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move.