Borucki (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Borucki has been on the injured list with a left forearm flexor strain since mid-May. He made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Buffalo beginning July 7, striking out two while allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. He'll resume his big-league season with a 4.05 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB.
