Borucki allowed four runs on six hits in four innings against the Royals on Tuesday, striking out one and walking four in a no-decision.

Borucki struggled with his control in Tuesday's outing, throwing just 43 of 81 pitches for strikes while issuing four walks (the third time this year he's allowed as many walks). The lefty has a 3.29 ERA and 1.46 WHIP to go along with a 33:18 K:BB in 52 innings this year. Borucki would be in line to take the mound against the Yankees in New York in his next start, but things might shift around depending on the return of Aaron Sanchez to the rotation.