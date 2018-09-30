Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Allows four runs in loss
Borucki (4-6) was left with the loss Saturday, allowing four runs in 6.2 innings on seven hits (including two home runs) and three walks against the Rays. He struck out three.
Despite the setback, Borucki enters Sundays with 11 quality starts, which leads all rookies. Unfortunately, his useful 3.87 ERA on the season looks shaky when paired with his 6.2 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9; the 24-year-old probably was pitching over his head. Still, the 24-year-old will probably get a chance to chew up innings at the back end of Toronto's rotation in 2019, which makes him at least an arm worth speculation in AL-only fantasy games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses gem vs. O's•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Another quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Hit hard by O's•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses quality outing vs. Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....