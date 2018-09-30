Borucki (4-6) was left with the loss Saturday, allowing four runs in 6.2 innings on seven hits (including two home runs) and three walks against the Rays. He struck out three.

Despite the setback, Borucki enters Sundays with 11 quality starts, which leads all rookies. Unfortunately, his useful 3.87 ERA on the season looks shaky when paired with his 6.2 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9; the 24-year-old probably was pitching over his head. Still, the 24-year-old will probably get a chance to chew up innings at the back end of Toronto's rotation in 2019, which makes him at least an arm worth speculation in AL-only fantasy games.