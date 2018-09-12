Borucki gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings Tuesday in Boston. He did not factor in the decision.

He took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning, but Boston scored four times in that frame en route to a 7-2 victory. Borucki has given up two runs in six-plus frames in three of his last four starts, but has just one win and has not fanned more than five in a start over that span. If the Blue Jays stick with a six-man rotation, Borucki will line up for a two-start week next week -- first in Baltimore and then at home against the Rays.