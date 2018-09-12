Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Another quality start
Borucki gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings Tuesday in Boston. He did not factor in the decision.
He took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning, but Boston scored four times in that frame en route to a 7-2 victory. Borucki has given up two runs in six-plus frames in three of his last four starts, but has just one win and has not fanned more than five in a start over that span. If the Blue Jays stick with a six-man rotation, Borucki will line up for a two-start week next week -- first in Baltimore and then at home against the Rays.
