Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Begins mound work
Borucki (elbow) is slated to throw his third bullpen session Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki has finally advanced to throwing off a mound, though the Blue Jays have been reluctant to offer up a timetable for the southpaw's return. "I know we're going to be patient with him," stated manager Charlie Montoyo. "When he's ready for 75-90 pitches, he'll be here."
