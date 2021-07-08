Borucki (forearm) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Borucki struck out one in a perfect relief inning for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, and he felt good afterward. The southpaw is eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as early as this weekend, and the team is currently in the process of deciding between activating him prior to the All-Star break or giving him another rehab appearance.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Live BP on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Throwing side session Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Throws successful bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Bullpen scheduled for Friday•