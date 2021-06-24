Borucki (forearm) is slated to throw a bullpen Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki recently resumed mound work, and he'll throw his first bullpen session Friday. He's been sidelined since May 14 due to a forearm strain but could begin a rehab assignment in the near future if his bullpen goes well.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Throwing off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Close to beginning throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Not close to returning•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Trending toward brief IL stay•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Dealing with dead arm•