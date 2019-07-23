Borucki (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays were downed 7-3 by Cleveland, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

After missing the first four months of the season, the southpaw made his 2019 debut but looked like he needed a little more time on a rehab assignment to shake off the rust. Borucki threw only 47 of 94 pitches for strikes, and when he did find the plate he caught too much of it -- four of the seven hits he allowed went for extra bases. He'll look for a better result in his next start Saturday, at home against the Rays.