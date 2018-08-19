Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Chased by Yankees in first inning
Borucki (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks while recording just two outs.
It was an outing to forget for the 24-year-old, who walked the first two batters he faced before allowing a trio of singles -- two of which scored a run -- and a grand slam before recording an out. He recorded two quick outs after Greg Bird's grand slam, but manager John Gibbons decided to pull him at that point after tossing 44 pitches. Borucki has now allowed four or more runs in three straight starts, raising his ERA from 2.30 to 4.27 over that stretch. He'll look to right the ship Saturday against the Phillies.
