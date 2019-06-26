Borucki (elbow) is scheduled to pitch for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wednesday will mark Borucki's first game action since injuring his elbow near the end of spring training. The right-hander will need plenty of time to build back up given the length of his absence, suggesting a return is at least multiple weeks away.

