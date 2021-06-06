General manager Ross Atkins said Sunday that Borucki (forearm) is pain-free and close to starting a throwing progression, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki has been on the injured list since May 14 with the forearm strain and has taken longer than initially expected to return. He'll resume throwing in the coming days, which will likely be followed by a rehab assignment if all goes well. With that said, a mid-to-late-June return to the Blue Jays' bullpen appears to be the best-case scenario for the southpaw.