Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Completes side session
Borucki (elbow) threw a successful side session Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays will determine Borucki's next step in the coming days. The tentative plan is for the southpaw to return during Toronto's two-game series against the Giants on April 23 and 24, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Side session scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Targeting late-April return•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Opening season on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Likely to open year on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Dealing with elbow discomfort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...