Borucki (elbow) threw a successful side session Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays will determine Borucki's next step in the coming days. The tentative plan is for the southpaw to return during Toronto's two-game series against the Giants on April 23 and 24, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready.

