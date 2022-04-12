Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Borucki (hamstring) completed a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki checked out fine after facing hitters, but the Blue Jays may want him to throw one more bullpen session before either sending him out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment or reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. The southpaw reliever wasn't able to make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster after strained his right hamstring in his final Grapefruit League appearance April 1.