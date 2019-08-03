Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Consulting with Dr. Andrews
The Blue Jays will consult with Dr. James Andrews to determine the best plan for Borucki's elbow going forward, Shi Davidi of Sporstnet.CA reports.
While there initially was some confusion whether Borucki would be directly visiting Dr. Andrews or not, the overall outlook isn't promising. Borucki already had a three-month absence to begin the season, so this sojourn to the IL appears to be comfortably longer than the 10-day minimum.
