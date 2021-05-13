Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Thursday's 8-4 win over Atlanta that Borucki has been dealing with fatigue in his left arm, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Montoyo was careful to note that Borucki isn't dealing with an injury, and the Blue Jays are optimistic that he'll be available out of the bullpen for this weekend's series with the Phillies. Borucki's last relief appearance came back on May 7.