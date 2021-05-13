Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Thursday's 8-4 win over Atlanta that Borucki has been dealing with fatigue in his left arm, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Montoyo was careful to note that Borucki isn't dealing with an injury, and the Blue Jays are optimistic that he'll be available out of the bullpen for this weekend's series with the Phillies. Borucki's last relief appearance came back on May 7.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Grabs win over Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Activated from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Earns win against Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Sharp to begin spring•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss, blown save•